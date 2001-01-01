Keep Track of the Latest Vulnerabilities

SecurityTracker.com
Thursday
January 26 2017


Citrix XenServer Lets Remote Authenticated Administrator Users Deny Service
Two vulnerabilities were reported in Citrix XenServer. A remote authenticated user can cause denial of service conditions on the target system.
Impact: Denial of service via network
IBM Security Network Protection Buffer Overflow in Expat Library Lets Remote Users Execute Arbitrary Code
A vulnerability was reported in IBM Security Network Protection. A remote user can execute arbitrary code on the target system.
Impact: Execution of arbitrary code via network, User access via network
IBM FileNet Content Manager ACCE Tool Lets Remote Users Conduct Clickjacking Attacks
A vulnerability was reported in IBM FileNet Content Manager. A remote user can conduct click-jacking attacks.
Impact: Modification of user information
Cisco TelePresence MCU Buffer Overflow in Fragment Reassembly Lets Remote Users Execute Arbitrary Code on the Target System
A vulnerability was reported in Cisco TelePresence Multipoint Control Unit (MCU). A remote user can execute arbitrary code on the target system.
Impact: Execution of arbitrary code via network, User access via network
Cisco TelePresence VCS H.224 Buffer Overflow Lets Remote Users Cause the Target System to Reload
A vulnerability was reported in Cisco TelePresence VCS. A remote user can cause the target system to reload.
Impact: Denial of service via network


