Keep Track of the Latest Vulnerabilities

Thursday
January 26 2017
Citrix XenServer Lets Remote Authenticated Administrator Users Deny Service
Two vulnerabilities were reported in Citrix XenServer. A remote authenticated user can cause denial of service conditions on the target system.
Impact:
Denial of service via network
IBM Security Network Protection Buffer Overflow in Expat Library Lets Remote Users Execute Arbitrary Code
A vulnerability was reported in IBM Security Network Protection. A remote user can execute arbitrary code on the target system.
Impact:
Execution of arbitrary code via network, User access via network
IBM FileNet Content Manager ACCE Tool Lets Remote Users Conduct Clickjacking Attacks
A vulnerability was reported in IBM FileNet Content Manager. A remote user can conduct click-jacking attacks.
Impact:
Modification of user information
Cisco TelePresence MCU Buffer Overflow in Fragment Reassembly Lets Remote Users Execute Arbitrary Code on the Target System
A vulnerability was reported in Cisco TelePresence Multipoint Control Unit (MCU). A remote user can execute arbitrary code on the target system.
Impact:
Execution of arbitrary code via network, User access via network
Cisco TelePresence VCS H.224 Buffer Overflow Lets Remote Users Cause the Target System to Reload
A vulnerability was reported in Cisco TelePresence VCS. A remote user can cause the target system to reload.
Impact:
Denial of service via network
Previous Headlines Are Available:
See Our
Summary Listing
of the SecurityTracker Archives.
