Keep Track of the Latest Vulnerabilities

EMC Documentum D2 Flaw Lets Remote Users Conduct Cross-Site Scripting and DQL Injection Attacks
Two vulnerabilities were reported in EMC Documentum D2. A remote user can inject DQL commands. A remote user can conduct cross-site scripting attacks.
Impact:
Disclosure of authentication information, Disclosure of system information, Disclosure of user information, Execution of arbitrary code via network, Modification of user information, User access via network
RSA BSAFE Crypto-J Bugs Let Remote USers Bypass OCSP Time Validation and Conduct Timing Attacks to Determine PKCS MAC Values
Two vulnerabilities were reported in RSA BSAFE Crypto-J. A remote user can bypass security controls on the target system. A remote user can obtain potentially sensitive information on the target system.
Impact:
Disclosure of authentication information, Modification of system information
WordPress Bugs Let Remote Users Conduct Cross-Site Scripting and SQL Injection Attacks and Obtain Potentially Sensitive Information
Several vulnerabilities were reported in WordPress. A remote user can obtain potentially sensitive information on the target system. A remote user can inject SQL commands. A remote user can conduct cross-site scripting attacks.
Impact:
Disclosure of authentication information, Disclosure of system information, Disclosure of user information, Execution of arbitrary code via network, Modification of user information, User access via network
CA Common Services Input Validation Flaw in 'casrvc' Lets Local Users Obtain Root Privileges
A vulnerability was reported in CA Common Services. A local user can obtain root privileges on the target system.
Impact:
Modification of system information, Root access via local system
EMC Data Protection Advisor Path Traversal Flaw Lets Remote Users Obtain Potentially Sensitive Information on the Target System
A vulnerability was reported in EMC Data Protection Advisor. A remote user can obtain potentially sensitive information on the target system.
Impact:
Disclosure of system information, Disclosure of user information
