Keep Track of the Latest Vulnerabilities

A vulnerability was reported in Zend Framework. A remote user can execute arbitrary code on the target system.

Impact: Execution of arbitrary code via network, User access via network



A vulnerability was reported in the Linux kernel. A local user can obtain root privileges on the target system.

Impact: Disclosure of system information, Execution of arbitrary code via local system, Modification of system information, Root access via local system



A vulnerability was reported in Apache Qpid Broker for Java. A remote user can determine valid usernames on the target system.

Impact: Disclosure of system information



A vulnerability was reported in PHPMailer. A remote user can execute arbitrary code on the target system.

Impact: Execution of arbitrary code via network, User access via network



A vulnerability was reported in OWASP AntiSamy. A remote user can bypass security controls on the target system to potentially conduct cross-site scripting attacks.

Impact: Disclosure of authentication information, Disclosure of user information, Execution of arbitrary code via network, Modification of user information

