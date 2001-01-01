Keep Track of the Latest Vulnerabilities

Keep Track of the
Headline releases on this page are delayed.
Zend Framework Input Validation Flaw in zend-mail Lets Remote Users Execute Arbitrary Code on the Target System
A vulnerability was reported in Zend Framework. A remote user can execute arbitrary code on the target system.
Impact:
Execution of arbitrary code via network, User access via network
Linux Kernel sg_write() and bsg_write() Functions Let Local Users Obtain Root Privileges
A vulnerability was reported in the Linux kernel. A local user can obtain root privileges on the target system.
Impact:
Disclosure of system information, Execution of arbitrary code via local system, Modification of system information, Root access via local system
Apache Qpid Broker for Java Certain AuthenticationProviders Let Remote Users Determine Valid Usernames on the Target System
A vulnerability was reported in Apache Qpid Broker for Java. A remote user can determine valid usernames on the target system.
Impact:
Disclosure of system information
PHPMailer Input Validation Flaw Lets Remote Users Execute Arbitrary Code on the Target System
A vulnerability was reported in PHPMailer. A remote user can execute arbitrary code on the target system.
Impact:
Execution of arbitrary code via network, User access via network
OWASP AntiSamy Input Validation Flaw in 'MagicSAXFilter.java' Lets Remote Users Bypass Security Restrictions
A vulnerability was reported in OWASP AntiSamy. A remote user can bypass security controls on the target system to potentially conduct cross-site scripting attacks.
Impact:
Disclosure of authentication information, Disclosure of user information, Execution of arbitrary code via network, Modification of user information
