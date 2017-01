Keep Track of the Latest Vulnerabilities

A vulnerability was reported in IBM WebSphere MQ. A remote user can execute arbitrary code on the target system.

Impact: Execution of arbitrary code via network, User access via network



A vulnerability was reported in F5 BIG-IP. A remote user can conduct cross-site scripting attacks.

Impact: Disclosure of authentication information, Disclosure of user information, Execution of arbitrary code via network, Modification of user information



A vulnerability was reported in F5 Enterprise Manager. A remote user can conduct cross-site scripting attacks.

A vulnerability was reported in Tenable Nessus. A remote user can conduct cross-site scripting attacks.

A vulnerability was reported in Audacity. A remote user can cause arbitrary code to be executed on the target user's system.

Impact: Execution of arbitrary code via network, User access via network